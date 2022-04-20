Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israel Police Blocked Route as Hundreds Marched Towards Jerusalem's Muslim Quarter

Hamas says Israel should bear full responsibility for march's consequence ■ Far-right lawmaker Ben-Gvir joins marchers ■ 20 breach barriers to reach Damascus Gate

Jonathan Lis
Jack Khoury
Nir Hasson
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Jonathan Lis
Jack Khoury
Nir Hasson

Israel police blocked the route to Jerusalem's Damascus Gate on Wednesday as hundreds of right-wing activists defied police orders and began marching toward the Old City's Muslim Quarter.

As tensions mounted, some 20 people managed to breach police barriers and reach the gate, but were turned back by officers. 

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments