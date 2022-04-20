Israel Police Blocked Route as Hundreds Marched Towards Jerusalem's Muslim Quarter
Hamas says Israel should bear full responsibility for march's consequence ■ Far-right lawmaker Ben-Gvir joins marchers ■ 20 breach barriers to reach Damascus Gate
Israel police blocked the route to Jerusalem's Damascus Gate on Wednesday as hundreds of right-wing activists defied police orders and began marching toward the Old City's Muslim Quarter.
As tensions mounted, some 20 people managed to breach police barriers and reach the gate, but were turned back by officers.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by Hi-Yam