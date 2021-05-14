Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israeli Army Tells Foreign Media It Has Ground Forces in Gaza – Then Apologizes for Misleading Them

Newspapers and websites throughout the world had to retract a report of a dramatic escalation in the Israel-Gaza conflict after the military took over an hour to correct the error

Amir Tibon
Allison Kaplan Sommer
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Amir Tibon
Allison Kaplan Sommer

Comments