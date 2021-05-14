Israeli Army Tells Foreign Media It Has Ground Forces in Gaza – Then Apologizes for Misleading Them
Newspapers and websites throughout the world had to retract a report of a dramatic escalation in the Israel-Gaza conflict after the military took over an hour to correct the error
Shortly after midnight on Friday, leading international news outlets released breaking news updates saying that Israel Defense Forces ground troops had entered Gaza. The development, which made top headlines all over the world, was described as a major escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
