How Christian Evangelical Money and Biblical Prophecy Are Driving Immigration to Israel

Once the proud preserve of Jewish Diaspora organizations, aliyah funding is increasingly being ‘outsourced’ to deeply devout Christian groups with equally deep pockets and their own motives to encourage the ingathering of the exiles

Judy Maltz
Allison Kaplan Sommer
