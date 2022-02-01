Opinion |
From a Respected Holocaust Historian to a Genocide Denier
Once respected for his research on Auschwitz, Israeli historian Gideon Greif now promotes falsehoods, propaganda and pseudo-scholarship in the service of ultranationalist Serb genocide deniers. It is a deeply troubling story
It takes an acute disconnect from reality to compare genocide with the cancellation of an award. To assert such a grotesque and wholly unconscionable equivalence would suggest a delusional mindset, one that perversely places a perceived slight to one’s outsized, but evidently hyper-fragile, ego in the same category and on the same level as mass murder.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IMPROVATE