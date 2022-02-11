Germany, Israel to Explore Funding Options for Projects by Outlawed Palestinian NGOs

The German and Israeli foreign ministries will jointly consider ways to continue funding projects in the West Bank without the money going to six Palestinian organizations that Israel outlawed as terrorist groups, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Thursday.

Lapid announced that the ministries will consider setting up a working group on the issue after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is visiting Israel, asked him to explore ways to continue projects that those six organizations were supposed to carry out. The National Security Council will also be involved in the process.