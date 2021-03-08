Galia Oz's Demagogic and Narcissistic Book Proves She's Her Father's True Literary Heiress
The book Amos Oz’s daughter wrote about his abuse of her as a child is causing shock waves, with many relating to it as the truth, not a literary work. It is a deceptive and unbalanced effort by an entitled person
A month after the death of author Amos Oz and a few days after Haaretz’s literary supplement, of which I’m the editor, published an article by critic Dan Miron, who questioned the value of Oz’s oeuvre – Oz’s widow Nili called me. She proceeded to yell at me, although yelling doesn’t quite describe it. She ranted, letting loose a surging, thunderous stream of invective, the underlying theme being that I’m a zero, a nobody, unworthy of editing the literary supplement of Haaretz, barely worthy of living.
Comments
In the News
In the News
Promoted content