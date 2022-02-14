Analysis |
From Adelson's Paper to Army Radio, Netanyahu's Media Empire Is Falling
The firing of Yaakov Bardugo, Netanyahu's most prominent mouthpiece, is a major blow to the former prime minister, but also represents a deeper, more disturbing truth about media and democracy in Israel
For the last nine years, until his removal this week, Yaakov Bardugo has been the most controversial journalist in Israel. Though it’s hard to describe a lawyer, businessman and political hack who was suddenly given one of the most prominent spots in Israeli broadcasting a journalist.
Since 2013, Bardugo has been the senior political commentator of Army Radio (Galei Tzahal, more commonly known as Galatz). In 2016 he was also appointed co-presenter of its popular 5 P.M. news show, at prime time when drivers are tuning in on their way home.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IMPROVATE