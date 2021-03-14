Five Palestinian Boys Went to Pick Wild Greens. They Returned at Night, After Hours Under Arrest

First, journalists heard from Israeli military sources that on Wednesday soldiers had detained children for allegedly stealing parrots from the West Bank settlement outpost of Havat Ma’on. Later, when video of the arrest went viral, Maurice Hirsch, the former head of the military prosecution in the West Bank, who lives in the settlement of Efrat, hypothesized over Twitter: “The shame here, is that someone – possibly Btselem? – actually sent kids to commit a crime just so that they could entrap unsuspecting journalists to spread lies about Israel.”