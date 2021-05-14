Extensive Israeli Strikes Overnight Targeted Hamas Tunnels in Gaza; Dozens Believed Dead
Before the attack, Israel made Hamas believe a ground offensive had begun ■ The massive tunnel network, spanning several thousand kilometers, was built by Hamas after the 2014 war to prepare for war against Israel
Israeli military forces targeted a network of defensive underground tunnels in the Gaza Strip, built by Hamas in past years, in extensive strikes overnight Thursday. The IDF says that dozens of Hamas operatives were killed in the strikes, but as many bodies are still believed to be buried in the rubble, the exact death toll might take time to determine.
