Three Congressional Democrats Introduce Resolution Calling for Halt to Arms Sale to Israel
Such an attempt to stop the planned sale of precision-guided missiles will be the first ever by sitting members of Congress to block an arms sale to Israel
WASHINGTON – Three Democratic members of the U.S. Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Pocan and Rashida Tlaib, introduced on Wednesday a resolution aimed at blocking a pending $735 million arms sale of precision-guided missiles to Israel.
The news of the joint resolution of disapproval, first reported by Jewish Currents, comes a day after House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks reversed course and opted not to freeze the sale of the missiles pending a review.
Comments
In the News
In the News
Promoted content