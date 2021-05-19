WASHINGTON – Three Democratic members of the U.S. Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Pocan and Rashida Tlaib, introduced on Wednesday a resolution aimed at blocking a pending $735 million arms sale of precision-guided missiles to Israel.

The news of the joint resolution of disapproval, first reported by Jewish Currents, comes a day after House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks reversed course and opted not to freeze the sale of the missiles pending a review.