Blockbuster Reform Would Allow Israeli Civil Marriage – and Severely Limit Aliyah
A radical proposal by Israel's religious services minister would open the door to civil marriage, but couple it with tightening the criteria for aliyah. Finance minister Lieberman and MK Gilad Kariv are up in arms against it
A deal that would enable a form of civil marriage in Israel but dramatically limit eligibility for citizenship under the Law of Return is under discussion at the highest levels of government.
First reported on Channel 12 News, the deal would allow Israeli couples to hold civil marriages at foreign consulates around the country, thereby circumventing the need to travel abroad for such ceremonies.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IMPROVATE