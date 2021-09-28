At UN, Bennett Sets Israel’s International Discourse Back to the Days of Golda Meir

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett did well to announce before his trip to the UN General Assembly and he would not be using visual aids in his speech. His predecessor turned the annual event into a circus; before every appearance we were flooded with hints, winks and promos; the TV studios went ecstatic over whatever “bombshell” former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was going to drop; it always ended with an illustrated placard or an aerial photo. When all was said and done, after over a decade of apocalyptic appearances and entirely unveiled threats, we are left with the unfortunate reality: Iran in 2021 is closer than ever to a nuclear bomb.