Israel's Prime Minister Now Pretends the Palestinians Don’t Exist. It’s a Brilliant Move
The Palestinians’ moment on the international stage could well be over, and Israel's prime minister realizes it. That’s bad news for those who, unlike him, refuse to ignore the conflict, but not yet catastrophic
On Monday afternoon, I wrote quick-response analysis of Naftali Bennett’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly, and then promised myself I wouldn’t waste another second on it.
UNGA speeches are empty acts of theater. The whole jamboree of assorted dictators and despots (and a handful of elected leaders) using the opportunity to fly to New York for a shopping spree is a waste of their poor subjects’ money. If democratic leaders had a bit more self-respect, and respect for their voters, they would refuse to take part in such a farcical spectacle.