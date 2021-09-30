Israel's Prime Minister Now Pretends the Palestinians Don’t Exist. It’s a Brilliant Move

On Monday afternoon, I wrote quick-response analysis of Naftali Bennett’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly, and then promised myself I wouldn’t waste another second on it.

UNGA speeches are empty acts of theater. The whole jamboree of assorted dictators and despots (and a handful of elected leaders) using the opportunity to fly to New York for a shopping spree is a waste of their poor subjects’ money. If democratic leaders had a bit more self-respect, and respect for their voters, they would refuse to take part in such a farcical spectacle.