Israel's New Government Hoped to Freeze the Palestinian Issue. Ben & Jerry's Had Other Plans

alon pinkas
Alon Pinkas
Alon Pinkas

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield did not sign the coalition agreements that established the new Israeli government last month. Nor did Unilever, the multinational consumer goods company. Yet Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, a subsidiary of Unilever, may have upended the impractical idea the government toys with, that it will defer and not deal with contentious or controversial issues.

