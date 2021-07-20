Bennett Warns Lebanon After Rocket Fire: Those Who Try to Harm Us Will Pay a Painful Price
Israeli defense officials believe that the rockets launched from Lebanon are not linked to the alleged Israeli airstrike on Syria hours earlier
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday that those who try to harm Israel will pay "a painful price," after two rockets had been launched at Israel from Lebanon overnight into Tuesday.
Speaking in a press conference in Ma'alot-Tarshiha in the north,
Bennett went on to say that Israel "won't allow anyone to harm its sovereignty and security."
