Behind the Gaza Cease-fire: Netanyahu Surrendered to Biden, and Dumped the Blame on the Army

In the long, difficult and turbulent relations between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the defense establishment, Thursday night marked a new low. Initially, Netanyahu tried, through an official statement, to place responsibility for the cease-fire – which was forced on him by U.S. President Joe Biden – on the Israel Defense Forces and the other security branches. Shortly afterward, dirt on the army’s performance during the Gaza campaign was leaked to the media, with the goal of insulating Netanyahu from any hint of blame for the defeat.