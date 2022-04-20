Israel Strikes Gaza After Second Rocket Attack in 48 Hours
Israel's military described the attack as the most significant since last May's fighting with the Hamas-controlled enclave ■ Overnight sirens sounded near the Gaza border were triggered by gunfire rather than rockets, IDF clarifies
Israeli jets struck the Gaza Strip early Thursday morning in what the IDF deemed "the most significant" attack on the enclave since the last major confrontation in May, after a day in which militants fired a rocket at an Israeli border city and Jerusalem stood on edge over a far-right march.
The strike from the Gaza Strip fell in an open area in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, failing to trigger the Iron Dome missile defense system, and the resulting shrapnel damaged a home.
