'They Want a War': Attorney General's Approval of West Bank Outpost Spurs on Palestinian Protests
The Palestinians of Beita have demonstrated every week since the establishment of Evyatar last year, losing eight people. With Mendelblit's final action in office, he has given the protests a new lease of life
The decision by outgoing Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit to establish a settlement on the location of the outpost Evyatar did nothing to cool the ardor of the residents of Beita, the Palestinian village whose lands the outpost occupies. On the contrary. “It only strengthens our will to resist and fight,” a 17-year-old, attending the demonstration against the outpost, the largest weekly protest in the West Bank, told Haaretz.
