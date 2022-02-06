'They Want a War': Attorney General's Approval of West Bank Outpost Spurs on Palestinian Protests

The decision by outgoing Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit to establish a settlement on the location of the outpost Evyatar did nothing to cool the ardor of the residents of Beita, the Palestinian village whose lands the outpost occupies. On the contrary. “It only strengthens our will to resist and fight,” a 17-year-old, attending the demonstration against the outpost, the largest weekly protest in the West Bank, told Haaretz.

