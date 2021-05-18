Analysis |
As Israel's Battle With Hamas Lingers, Something Is Liable to Go Wrong
While Israel keeps pursuing its military campaign in Gaza, it might have to face a new front
Tuesday marks the ninth day of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and the combatants are treading water. The official line is that Israel’s military is ready to pursue its offensive until it has destroyed its long list of targets in the Gaza Strip.
Officials have also told Haaretz that Hamas is begging for a cease-fire, but Israel refuses to listen because of what it considers its unfinished business in Gaza.
