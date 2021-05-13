Arab Rioters Attack Two Major Symbols of Israel’s Ancient Heritage

Historic, archaeological, heritage and cultural sites all over Israel – some ancient and important – were damaged in recent days in the violent riots. Some were completely destroyed, others were severely damaged by break-ins, fires and looting by Arab rioters. The two main centers of importance damaged in the past few days are the Old City of Acre and the Lod Mosaic museum, which the Israel Antiquities Authority describes as among “the most prominent symbols of preservation of ancient heritage.”