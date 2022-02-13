Analysis |
A Small, Run-down Jerusalem Neighborhood Might Start Israel's Next Gaza War
Far-right MK Ben-Gvir came to Sheikh Jarrah to reopen an office and pour some more fuel on the flames which threaten to reignite simmering Arab-Jewish tensions in the neighborhood
If the next round of violence pitting Israel against Hamas and the Palestinian residents of Jerusalem begins soon, it will begin in the ugliest corner of the city, in the small plot of land between the homes of the Yushvaevs and the Salems in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. The area is covered with garbage and construction debris, with a large muddy puddle in the center, and next to it a burned-out vehicle and a trampled fence. This plot has been the center of the confrontation between the neighborhood settlers and Palestinians in recent weeks.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IMPROVATE