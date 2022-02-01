Yeshiva Teacher Sentenced to 16 Months for Sexually Assaulting Student

A teacher at an Israeli yeshiva was sentenced to 16 months in prison and issued a 25,000 shekel fine ($7,900) on Tuesday after being convicted of committing indecent acts against one of his students.

Elad Melamed, a 31-years-old mathematics teacher, committed the various offenses against a student who was under the age of 14 at the time, according to the indictment filed by the Central District prosecutor’s office.

The series of offenses, which included stroking the minor's hand and holding him back after school to sexually assault him, all took place while Melamed was on the job.

In the latter incident, the boy told him it “wasn’t so comfortable” and asked several times if he could go home, but Melamed continued to act, according to the indictment.

The student did not report the incident on his own initiative. A friend of the boy revealed the incident during a class led by another teacher.

At the sentencing hearing, prosecutors asserted that “this was an ongoing offense that occurred in various places in the school, taking advantage of the power imbalance between teacher and student. The defendant also took advantage of the fact that he was a valued teacher, and asked the complainant’s father if the boy could remain after school in order to legitimize [the boy’s] presence.”

In handing down the sentence, Judge Adeneko Svhat-Haimovitch said, “This is a violation committed in a school, by a teacher admired by his students and their parents, so that the breach of trust that occurred is more severe. The defendant abused his status and power, while violating the trust placed in him by the complainant and his parents, exacerbating the situation.”