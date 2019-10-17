Women Made to Watch Public Events on Screens as Israeli City Doubles Down on Gender Segregation

An Israeli ministry is funding cultural events for the ultra-Orthodox public in which segregation between men and women is enforced by seating the women in a separate hall in which they can only watch the performance on video screens.

Until now, separation of the sexes – which was the focus of litigation and public debates last summer – was usually carried out by using a partition to divide an event into sections for men and women. But gender separation in the city of Beit Shemesh is more stringent, Haaretz found, as it strives to remove women entirely from the shared public space.

A few weeks ago, Israel’s Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit issued a controversial written legal opinion acquiesced to segregation between men and women at publicly funded events under certain conditions. But the statement did not take into account this form of exclusion, apparently because that option did not even occur to the jurists who took part in the discussions.

In recent days, posters for “Simchat Beit Hashoeva,” a Sukkot-time observance, started to appear around Beit Shemesh. Ultra-Orthodox men were invited to participate in several events, including dance and singing performances.

At least two of the advertisements bear the logos of the Ministry for the Development of the Periphery and of the Beit Shemesh local council, and note the events are funded by the ministry headed by Arye Dery, from the Sephardi ultra-Orthodox party Shas.

Less prominently displayed is the fact that the event "will be broadcast live to women.”

Another poster, which only sports the Beit Shemesh municipality logo, promises women will indeed be removed to another hall. At a fourth event, held under the patronage of a member of the city council, "there will be no women’s section” at all, this year, “due to work in the yeshiva complex, and in order to maintain appropriate standards of holiness and modesty."

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Despite the evidence, a spokesperson for the city of Beit Shemesh, Dafna Cohen Nouriel, says the last two events are not connected to the municipality.

The audience at a gender-segregated concert in Afula, August 2019. Gil Eliahu

This past summer, separation between men and women at a state-subsidized concert in the northern city of Afula brought gender segregation into the public eye. A legal challenge ultimately led to a court ruling against the separation, but only after the segregated concert had gone ahead.

In the wake of the storm, Attorney General Mendelblit announced legal criteria for the holding of segregated events with public funding. “Special circumstances,” according to Mendelblit, can make it possible to enforce gender separation - even at cultural events. This contradicted his policy until then, which was based on legislation, legal interpretation of the courts and the government report on exclusion of women that was subsequently adopted as a cabinet decision about five years ago, all of which limited segregation exclusively to religious events.

Mendelblit’s criteria included, among other things, considerations for the target audience of the event, and how crucial it was to the community; it also asked to consider whether segregation was enforced “willingly” (without expanding on the idea of “willingness”). He came under fire for setting these criteria on the basis of a single hearing held at the Ministry of Justice, which did not give all sides the ability to make representations.

Mendelblit’s safeguards opened the door to an increase in the degree of segregation between men and women. Even then, it is unlikely the Beit Shemesh events meet the more lenient conditions set down by the attorney general.

A group of women outside the screening of a segregated event in Beit Shemesh, Israel, October 2019 Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

For the Beit Shemesh municipality, the fact the performances would take place without the physical presence of women poses no problem whatsoever. “Just like there are events for the secular public, there are events for the ultra-Orthodox community," said Dafna Cohen Nouriel. “And there are many other events across the city for the general population, where there is no separation.”

A Ministry for the Development of the Periphery spokesman said “the Ministry’s support for cultural events, just as with the other public appeals that the Ministry issues, is carried out with legal approval. In the event that there are any deviations from the regulations, the event will not be budgeted.”

Haaretz reported at the beginning of the year that between 2016 and 2018 – well before Mendelblit issued his legal opinion – the ministry provided about 15 million shekels ($4.2 million) in funding for more than 200 events in which there was gender separation. The list includes a number of events that were not related to religious observance. Among the events was an art workshop in Betar Ilit and a "cultural empowerment conference" for men in Modi'in Ilit.

The scope of the events is evidence that in recent years, gender segregation has expanded to include cultural and recreational programming held in public spaces under government auspices. The details were provided to the Israel Women's Network in response to a request under the Freedom of Information Law.

Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch. \ Gil Cohen-Magen

For its part, the Israel Women's Network said the recent trend of exclusion and separation of women is becoming more extreme. "Any tolerance of forced separation in public space ultimately also leads to the complete expulsion of women, and what starts in Beit Shemesh reaches everywhere in the country."

“I am extremely disappointed in the municipality and Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch,” said local resident Shoshana Jaskoll. “This is not about Judaism, it is about extremism. It is painful each and every single time to be reminded that we women are a second thought - that it is always okay for us to expect subpar conditions and not to be considered important enough to spend money, time and effort in ensuring that our experience is of the same quality as the men.”

Jaskoll is a founder of the collective Chochmat Nashim, which advocates for “a healthy global Jewish society by raising awareness of extremist trends and the harm they cause to our community,” focusing on the “erasure of women.”

Nili Philip and Eve Finkelstein belong to a group of religious women in Beit Shemesh that sued - and won - in the courts for the removal of “modesty signs” in the city. “There is no justification for excluding women from a publicly funded event. Women pay taxes just like men - and in many Haredi homes women are the only ones paying income tax. Mayor Bloch should either find a way to allow women to attend, or postpone the event,” says Philip.

Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit at the opening of the legal year at the Airport City complex adjacent to Ben Gurion airport, on September 3, 2019. \ Ilan Assayag

“Women’s rights are always seen as something expendable," adds Finkelstein. "Women’s rights are collateral damage so that ultra-Orthodox and Yeshiva students can join the army. Female lecturers’ rights are collateral damage so that Haredi men will seek higher education. And Beit Shemesh women’s basic rights to attend a concert are trampled to keep Haredi men happy. We are used to the repression coming from men preserving the patriarchy. It is much more disappointing when the repression is endorsed by women.”

For Dr. Yofi Tirosh, one of the spearheads of the struggle against exclusion of women on religious grounds, “segregation is marketed to the Israeli public as being critical to the integration of the ultra-Orthodox, and that it reflects worthy values of tolerance of cultural differences. But in recent years we have come to see that every attempt to lay down red lines around ‘tolerable’ and ‘legitimate’ segregations soon collapses, and the lines are crossed. The segregation only expands and its entrenched character only grows deeper."

“Within a few weeks, the criteria cited in the legal opinion of Mendelblit, who attempted in vain to set boundaries between legitimate separation and illegitimate separation, became irrelevant," she adds. "We used to have to contend with separate seating, but now it is with the total exclusion of women from the space in which the events are held. The public in Israel has to understand the significance of the collaboration of state institutions with segregation; it is embedding the most extreme norms.”

Orly Erez-Likhovski, Director of the Legal Department at the Reform Movement’s Israel Religious Action Center, points out that Mendelblit’s legal opinion indicated that “an event designed for a single gender must be highly exceptional and requires a serious and weighty justification based on the existence of a relevant consideration that stems directly from the character of the event, and there must be a substantiated need for a separated event to occur.” She agreed with Tirosh that the Beit Shemesh events did not meet that standard.