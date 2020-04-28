Woman Stabbed in Suspected Terror Attack in Central Israel, Assailant in Custody

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Kfar Saba, April 28, 2020.

A woman was seriously wounded Tuesday in a stabbing attack in Kfar Saba, police said, as Israel marked Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism.

The police said that the suspect, Mohammed Risha, a 19-year-old Palestinian resident of the West Bank city of Tulkarem who stayed in Israel without a permit, had been incapacitated and was in custody.

Following an initial investigation, police said that the woman was standing at a bus stop near the mall when the suspect jumped on her and stabbed her several times with a sharp object. A local resident drew his personal firearm and shot the suspect two times, incapacitating him. The suspect is in moderate condition.

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Kfar Saba, April 28, 2020. Police spokesperson

It is still unclear how and when the suspect entered Israel from the West Bank. Shin Bet agents are questioning eyewitnesses at the scene.

The suspect will taken in by the Shin Bet for questioning after receiving medical treatment.

The 62-year-old woman was treated by Magen David Adom paramedics at the scene and was rushed to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba. She is conscious and in moderate condition.

A paramedic who treated the woman at the scene said, "when we reached the site, we saw a 62-year-old woman, fully conscious, lying in the street. We did an initial check and found several bleeding wounds. We delivered first aid, including to stop bleeding, rushed her to the hospital while treating her, and alerted the doctors to await our arrival."

The woman’s husband said that “she suffered multiple stab wounds and lost a lot of blood. She is communicating with her doctors and understands that she was stabbed while waiting for the bus.”

Kfar Saba Mayor Rafi Saar said in a statement that “This is a very grave incident. We still don’t have details on the assailant and it remains unclear what he was doing here. Kfar Saba is a safe city and this is an isolated event.”

A taxi driver who witnessed the stabbing said that she “heard gunshots, and then saw an incapacitated terrorist and a woman seriously wounded, lying on the floor and bleeding. She appeared to have been seriously wounded, sustaining multiple stab wounds to her neck.”