Woman Murdered in Southern Israel; Police Say Partner Confessed

Latricia Lanee Pointer, a 53-year-old resident of Yeruham in the south, was murdered on Monday morning in her home. The suspect in the alleged murder is her partner, who reported to the police that he had attacked her.

The couple, members of the Hebrew Israelite community, were not known to authorities. She was declared dead at the scene.

In 2020, 17 women were murdered by their partner, according to police.

Pointer’s former partner and the father of her children, Nadiv Ben Amikam, said he was shocked by the murder, in light of his long acquaintance with the couple. “There was never any form of violence between them or between us,” he said. “We weren’t together, but he killed my wife. That’s all I care about. My children are going crazy.”

Other acquaintances of the couple said they did not know of any previous domestic violence incidents, but one of the neighbors said the couple’s relationship had been tense lately.

The Hebrew Israelite community, an African American community that considers itself descended from the original Israelites, began arriving in Yeruham over the past decade, but in very small numbers. There are no more than 10 families from the community in the town today, said a local government official. Most of the families from the community are known to local authorities, and the connection is made through the children who are in the education system, said the official. Pointer did not have children in the local schools, which made it difficult to keep tabs on the family.

The Hebrew Israelite community in the Negev, in Dimona, Yeruham and Mitzpeh Ramon, is involved in local community life – especially in terms of employment, but at the same time its members have their own community life separated from their surroundings.