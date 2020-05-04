Woman Murdered in Central Israel in Suspected Case of Domestic Violence

The body of a 50-year-old woman with stab wounds was found Sunday evening in a home in Bat Yam after her partner, who had been previously convicted for domestic violence, called police to report that he had killed her.

Police said the partner, who was found next to the woman’s body, seemed to be drunk when the officers arrived. He had called the police hotline several times, they added, sounded confused and gave a different address for his home every time.

The suspect was convicted in 2014 for assaulting his partner at the time and served six months in prison. In that case, he and his partner had an argument when they were both drunk, according to judicial records. He pulled her forcefully until she fell off the bed and hurt her back, and then hit her in the head with a blunt object, causing her to bleed.

In that occasion, the victim of the assault managed to crawl onto the bed and call the man’s mother for help. The woman was hospitalized and the man was prosecuted and sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.

According to the Social Affairs Ministry, since the coronavirus outbreak there have been four reported cases of suicide – two men and two women - following cases domestic violence. This statistic was presented Sunday to the Knesset special committee on Labour and Welfare issues by the ministry’s national inspector for domestic violence, Hagai Moyal.

Last week it was reported that the number of domestic violence complaints received by the ministry in the preceding two weeks was four times higher than the number received during the first month when restrictions of movement were enforced.