Woman Arrested in East Jerusalem Attempted Stabbing

A woman attempted to stab a passerby in East Jerusalem with a knife on Friday before being arrested, police said. No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred at the Armon Hanatziv promenade in the Jewish neighborhood of East Talpiot. Police did not provide information about the suspect's identity.

Attempted attack came two weeks after twelve soldiers were wounded in what security forces called a car-ramming attack in central Jerusalem. Security forces announced that a suspect was arrested the following day.

Tensions in East Jerusalem and the West Bank have been heating up in the past few weeks following the presentation of the American plan for peace in the Middle East and Israeli representatives' declarations made in favor of annexing parts of the occupied territory.