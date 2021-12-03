'Worse Than the Holocaust': Why Phone Numbers Frighten Israel's ultra-Orthodox Rabbis So Much

The meeting on Monday at the Communications Ministry in Jerusalem was unprecedented. A delegation of rabbis, Hassidic leaders, yeshiva deans, members of the Councils of Torah Sages of all three ultra-Orthodox parties, came to meet Minister Yoaz Hendel, at their request.

In Israel, it’s been a longstanding custom that the Haredi community’s rabbinical leadership rarely meets with government ministers. That’s what their political representatives, the Haredi Knesset members, are for. On the rare occasion that prominent rabbis do meet with ministers, even prime ministers, it almost always the politician who asks for the meeting – in order to pay homage to the rabbi.

What’s changed? For a start, Israel’s political balance and its governing personalities. The Bennett coalition government, formed six months ago, includes no ultra-Orthodox parties. No longer can Benjamin Netanyahu and his old Haredi partners, such as Yaakov Litzman or Arye Dery, arrange various matters quietly, behind the scenes.

But some of those issues are so critical that, for the first time, the rabbis have had to get up and go meet the minister, despite the Haredi parties’ formal announcement that they are boycotting the government whose existence they call a "bitter and unbearable sin."

At first glance, it may seem odd that the critical issue that triggered this meeting is about mobile phone numbers, and the 'kosher' phones that are rabbinically approved for use by the Haredi community. But this is not just about numbers. It’s about the rabbis controlling the free flow of information into their communities. Without that control, their power over their followers is greatly diminished.

In 2007, an amendment to the Telecommunications Law forced all Israel’s cellphone providers to allow their customers to move between them, while retaining their personal phone number. One group of Israelis, however, was not able to take advantage of the new clause. Those who had 'kosher' phone lines.

The 'kosher' communications line has existed for nearly two decades, as part of an agreement between the three largest Israeli mobile phone providers and a shadowy organization called "The Rabbis’ Committee for Communications Matters." Under the agreement, customers can buy a phone that is blocked from accessing messaging services, the internet and social media networks.

The companies have dedicated series of numbers for kosher phones, so it’s easy to identify who is using one and, more crucially, whom among the ultra-Orthodox community is using a 'non-kosher' phone, despite the rabbis’ orders.

Another, less-mentioned detail in the agreement is the blocking of tens of thousands of numbers found on a secret list compiled by the committee. These numbers can’t be called from a kosher phone.

The blacklist is supposed to cover numbers associated with perceived immorality, such as phone sex services, but the long list encompasses several government welfare agencies, support centers for domestic and sexual violence victims, and secular organizations offering assistance to those trying to leave the ultra-Orthodox community.

Since the ‘numbers mobility’ requirement became law, successive communications ministers have acquiesced to the rabbis’ demand that kosher phones remain exempt. However, the current minister, Yoaz Hendel, is planning to change course to standardize the regulations and eliminate the exemption. A hearing is to be held in the coming weeks at the ministry, as a result of which customers with kosher phones will be able to change providers while keeping their numbers, too.

Open gallery view Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel attends a cabinet meeting, Jerusalem, June 14, 2020. Credit: Marc Israel Sellem

In other words, soon, a Haredi customer can voluntarily choose to own a phone with no access to the internet and to forbidden numbers. But if they decide to purchase a regular smartphone, they will be able to do that while keeping their old number. No-one will know. The rabbis will have lost their lever of communal information containment. Which is why they turned up at the minister’s office this week.

I’ve listened to a recording of their hour-long meeting with Hendel. It is a fascinating series of monologues by rabbis refusing to come to terms with the erosion of their digital, and thus actual, power.

It’s hard to call what took place on Monday a dialogue, as Hendel seems to be the rare minister who isn’t overly impressed with, or intimidated by, rabbinical remonstrations. Especially when one member of the delegation, Rabbi Eliezer Yehuda Finkel, dean of Yeshivat Mir, Israel’s biggest yeshiva, and a member of the 'Lithuanian' Degel HaTorah party’s council of Torah sages, called the cellphone decision "worse, from our perspective, than the Holocaust. Causing someone to sin is worse than murdering them."

Finkel went on, insisting he "hear[s] the troubles of people who were damaged by technology every day. Whether it’s divorce, [or] people who have run away from home and lost all semblance of humanity."

Open gallery view A poster in Jerusalem warning ultra-Orthodox Jews that iPhones are 'impure' and those owning them should leave the community Credit: Oliver Fitoussi

Rabbi Yisrael Hager, the Vizhnitzer Rebbe, leader of one of the largest Hassidic sects in Israel and co-president of the Agudath Yisrael council of Torah sages, didn’t mince words either. He stated confidently that smartphones had "already killed [estranged] hundreds of thousands of Jews from Judaism. I’m not exaggerating."

Hager also claimed that "close to a million people around the world want only kosher [phones]." He didn’t try however to explain why, if so many people are clamoring for a kosher phone, it still needs to be forced upon them.

"The Torah says 'Do whatever you are ordered,'" cried Rabbi Moshe Zadka, dean of the Porat Yosef Yeshiva. "The sages of Israel say we must not use this phone and we are forbidden to depart from the words of the sages. Anyone who departs from the words of the sages deserves death. A man must live in supplication to God and the sages."

The hourlong meeting including a range of rabbinical styles – from Hassidic exhortations, to the learned formulations of yeshiva deans and the colloquial stories of the Mizrahi rabbis.

Open gallery view Demonstration in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak in front of a store selling 'non-kosher' cellphones Credit: Nir Kedar

For example, Rabbi Reuven Elbaz, a member of Shas’ Council of Torah Sages, recounted the example of a "married yeshiva student whose brother has a mobile phone, an iPhone, a smartphone, and gave it to him. Asked him when he was passing some place to drop it there to be fixed. The student was curious and began opening and playing with it…he came to me crying, in tears, telling me, 'Rabbi, I don’t know what happened to me, what filth, what things that I’ve been through, I can’t even tell my own rabbi' and started to cry. Believe me, he cried with tears."

Another rabbi described a parable-like scene in which he met "Satan sitting in a café, his legs crossed, smoking a cigarette. I asked Satan, 'I’m used to seeing you rushing around the Jewish neighborhoods, 24-hours non-stop, around the clock. What happened? No work today? Satan answered: 'Since they invented the internet and the smartphone, the work gets done by itself.'"

Whether they expressed themselves in stories, sermons or veiled threats, what all the rabbis had in common was a deep anxiety for their position. The internet jeopardizes their control over the information channels into the Haredi world.

They managed for half a decade to block television; stores in ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods are forbidden to sell secular newspapers. But the internet and social networks, especially on mobile platforms, are much more elusive. As Hendel pointed out in the meeting, "The reality today is that many in Haredi society own two phones. A kosher one and a non-kosher one. At least 50 percent of the community are connected to the internet. If you want to hide your head in the sand, that’s fine. But this is reality."

The rabbis are fighting a losing battle against the digital tide and as one of them said, quite rightly, the kosher phones "are our last stronghold." They have been the only efficient way of forcing hundreds of thousands of members of the Haredi community to remain off the grid – and the rabbis are about to lose that as well.

Open gallery view Hats and jackets belonging to ultra-Orthodox Jews, with photos of rabbis above. Credit: AP

One committee member at the meeting insisted that "the Haredi community chooses the ghetto. The kosher phones are really a type of ghetto. An escape from the world outside. We choose to live among ourselves."

It’s unclear, though, how many individual Haredim have consciously chosen the ghetto. Since the number mobility issue has been on the agenda, many commentators on independent Haredi websites and social media networks have expressed their support for the move. The rabbis at the ministry meeting dismissed them as "the fringe of the fringe," but if they really are such peripheral voices, they seem to have caused disproportionate concern. Rabbi Menachem Stein even accused those Haredim of "stabbing us in our back."

Hendel could not have been less reassuring for the status quo when, at the end of the meeting, instead of complimenting the rabbis like Israeli politicians habitually do, he made a point of saying that "I care about my children no less than you care about yours."

He didn’t accept the ghetto claim either. "You can’t have it both ways. On the one side be involved in politics as you are, and on the other say the state can’t intervene."

The carefully curated reality of Haredi life is already far from impermeable. Haredi leaders know that, and their increasingly frantic efforts to hold back the tide are actually precursors of an evolving ultra Orthodox Jewish identity that won't be limited to the catechism and constricted ideas they alone dictate. Perhaps the rules have really changed.