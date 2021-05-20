Why Netanyahu Is in No Rush to Listen to Biden on Gaza

Wednesday, the tenth day of the Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip, saw two dramatic developments. First, four rockets were fired from Lebanon at Acre and the Haifa Bay communities. Immediately after that, the White House released an official statement about the content of a phone conversation, the fourth since the beginning of the operation, between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This time, Biden ratcheted up the tone and told Netanyahu that he expected significant de-escalation that same day. These events seem to be bringing us closer to the end of the operation, but the potential for destruction has not yet been exhausted.

The rockets from the north were apparently fired by Palestinian organizations. In 2014, it was already reported that Hamas sought to establish a terror network in the refugee camps in southern Lebanon, from which it could launch rockets, and develop a secondary front against Israel in case of a clash in the Gaza Strip. Since the beginning of the operation there have been three rocket salvos from Lebanon and one from Syria. The Haifa Bay towns are the farthest and most reverberating target so far, although the salvos ended with no injuries. Such firing probably would not take place without at least the silent consent of Hezbollah. Israel’s first response, artillery fire, indicates that it does not want to ramp up tension in the north.

How Israel can win and Hamas can’t lose: LISTEN to Amos Harel and Muhammed Shehada Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has a more urgent interest to respond to – the almost unprecedented demand by Biden for Israel to hold its fire. The prime minister did not hear language like that from Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump. In fact, it seems like the harshest demand from Israel by an American administration since the demand by then Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice during the Second Lebanon War in 2006, after Israel was accused of killing civilians in Kafr Kana. Rice’s demand ended with a two-day humanitarian cease-fire, after which Israel and Hezbollah fought each other for two more weeks. This time, Biden wants a complete cessation.

Netanyahu has a number of reasons not to respond immediately to Biden. The military activity against Hamas has so far resulted in limited achievements, without a decisive conclusion in Israel’s favor; it is difficult for Netanyahu to appear to have knuckled under to American pressure, because he will be attacked from the right wing for being weak; and the end of the operation, with a feeling that once again Netanyahu has failed to deliver the full security goods that he promised, still leaves a slight chance for his rival, MK Yair Lapid, to put together a coalition before his mandate runs out on June 2. And yet, the obvious move is to accede to Biden and try to improve the level of trust in their relationship.

After the phone call with Biden, and after visiting the IDF General Staff headquarters in the Kirya in Tel Aviv, the prime minister said: “I especially appreciate the support of U.S. President Joe Biden for the State of Israel’s right to self-defense.” Netanyahu added that he was determined to continue the operation until quiet is restored, and in fact ignored Biden’s demand.

But there is apparently a limit to how much he can shrug off such pressures from a country that provides Israel with enormous diplomatic support as well as military assistance to the tune of $3.8 billion a year. It is not inconceivable that the American decision to act harshly toward Netanyahu publicly is a kind of dress rehearsal for the bigger performance, Israel’s expected opposition to the American return to the nuclear agreement with Iran.

Until the Israeli response becomes clear, Hamas will continue to try to score psychological points against Israel. The many salvos fired from the north indicate its ability to trouble Israel on other fronts, and joins the extensive outbreak of violence within the Green Line, the clashes in Jerusalem and increasing attempts at terror attacks in the West Bank. If a cease-fire agreement does come about, Hamas will probably want, as in the past, to end the battle with a powerful rocket attack that it will call its final victory move. Israel, for its part, could increase its bombardments against Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets.

Egyptian Intelligence Minister General Abbas Kamel’s people are the main figures working on a cease-fire. The United Nations is also involved, but the contribution of Qatar is apparently marginal. The previous agreements, after Operation Pillar of Defense in 2012, and Operation Protective Edge in 2014 were not particularly detailed and for the most part were not fully implemented. Israel’s basic goal will be to restore quiet. After that, it will see whether it can translate the operational price it imposed on Hamas into harsher demands to limit local weapons production in the Gaza Strip. Israel will want to monitor mainly the entry into the Strip of dual-use materials that could be used to manufacture weapons.

The current atmosphere, in which we seem to be in the final days of the operation, increases the number of feints that each side is using to try to deceive the other. This is also happening domestically, with the political and military echelons each preoccupied with maintaining their image and each seeking to distance themselves from responsibility for ending the operation.

Ground op?

On Tuesday night a somewhat strange report came out on television that the Israel Defense Forces wanted to continue the operation because it believed there was a chance to assassinate the head of the Hamas military wing, Mohammed Deif. First of all, everyone knows (including Hamas) that Israel is aiming for Deif and the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar. Secondly, if indeed the chances of striking Deif improve, why should the IDF announce it in the media?

Netanyahu surpassed himself when, in a meeting with 70 foreign diplomats he said Israel did not rule out a ground incursion in Gaza. However, it doesn’t appear that any actual preparations were made for a ground operation inside Gaza. The current operation focuses on long distance aerial and ground fire, all from a distance.

Open gallery view Israeli soldiers direct tanks to firing positions during shelling towards the Gaza Strip, along the border with the Palestinian enclave, on Wednesday. Credit: JACK GUEZ / AFP

In case of a serious decline in the situation, such a scenario cannot be ruled out, but it is clear that all officials with power in Israel want to avoid this. Moreover, this time, as opposed to previous operations in Gaza, not even the politicians are demanding the occupation of the Gaza Strip.

Therefore, Netanyahu’s statement is not only part of games of psychological warfare against Hamas, it is also a maneuver against the General Staff. The prime minister is signaling that from his perspective the option of a ground operation is on the table. If that does not come about (and it probably won’t), from his point of view that already will be someone else’s responsibility. People with long memories will certainly remember the leak of the secret presentation the IDF showed the cabinet at the end of the 2014 Gaza war, shortly before the cease-fire went into effect. At that time, a military prediction was reported that the occupation of Gaza would cost hundreds of lives – and somehow, the person who leaked the presentation was never found.

Against the backdrop of a sense by the military and the political echelons that the current operation has fully exhausted itself, there is hope in the public that we will not be dragged into a long, bloody Operation Protective Edge 2 in the Gaza Strip. But a new risk must be taken into account. In light of the many clashes in the West Bank and the weakening of the Palestinian Authority, might we not go spiral into a third intifada in the territories?