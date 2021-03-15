Why American Jews Should Reject Israel's Law of Return

On June 12, 1995, Quebec held a referendum on independence from Canada. The "No" vote was 50.58 percent and 49.42 percent voted "Yes."

Imagine there had been a swing of three-quarters of a percent, and Quebec had become a sovereign state with a population of eight million people, about 80 percent of whom were French-speaking Roman Catholics – most of whom fancied themselves the true "Quebecois" – founding the only overwhelmingly Catholic commonwealth in North America.

Keep this going. Imagine that, owing to historic persecution of Catholics on the continent – the Acadian expulsion, British occupation, the Ku Klux Klan – one of Quebec’s first laws was to offer automatic citizenship to any proven Catholic who wished to immigrate. Catholic citizens would have a separate parochial, public school system, with priests and nuns teaching Church history and dogma along with French (this school system is actually fact, not fantasy, and existed for nearly a century and a half after Canada was founded in 1867).

Moreover, imagine that, in a newly independent Quebec, Catholics could only marry other legally certified Catholics, and could not divorce except through Church-approved procedures; and, moreover, that some 90 percent of undeveloped land was owned by the St. Jean-Baptiste Society, which, in effect, sold land only to Catholics.

Now, imagine that you are one of the roughly 9 percent of the population who are English-speaking and Protestant, or one of the 100,000 Jews, living in and around Montreal. When the state was founded you were made citizens but have few of the privileges Catholics have. Or imagine you are a Greek Orthodox immigrant and would like to get citizenship.

In any case, you decide that, to advance yourself, you must convert to Catholicism; and, historically, conversion was the exclusive domain of the ultramontane Archdioceses of Montreal and Quebec City. Imagine, finally, that, after many years of deliberation, the Quebec Supreme Court decides that comparatively liberal Jesuit priests, or liberation theologians inspired by Vatican II, could also convert people to Catholicism, irrespective of what the Archdioceses do or do not do.

Would the court’s decision prove this Quebec more "democratic"? Indeed, would we expect the Quebec Democracy Institute, ostensibly founded to advance democratic norms, to hail the decision? Or expect civil libertarians at Harvard Law School to call it "bold" and "egalitarian"?

The state in question, of course, is not a fictional Quebec, but the real Israel.

Open gallery view Jerusalem's Chief Rabbinate building Credit: Lior MIrachi

The real Quebec, my birthplace, abolished its confessional public schools in 2000; today, if you work in Quebec’s civil service, you may not wear any conspicuous token of religious affiliation, not even a crucifix.

Israelis, in contrast, live since 1949 within a grotesquely theocratic legal architecture, euphemistically called the "status quo," that includes the Law of Return, which requires a legal definition of "Jew" determining who gains automatic citizenship.

Yes, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled on March 1 that non-Orthodox conversions of legal Israeli residents must count toward citizenship, in place of the previous Orthodox monopoly. But should the Law of Return be thought more "democratic" simply because more liberal rabbis are now on the roster of those participating in legal proceedings that are still so patently discriminatory?

There are more obvious questions. Israel is, according to its founding documents, "Jewish and democratic." If this means a Jewish majority doing whatever it pleases, then the democracy part was lost somewhere along the way.

Surely a Jewish and democratic state should by now have a reformed immigration law – one that might well give preference to refugees from antisemitism, but would require all immigrants to undergo, say, a five-year process of naturalization to Hebrew culture and then award the citizenship status of "Israeli"?

Open gallery view A newly-arrived Jewish immigrant coming from North America with his family kisses the tarmac upon their arrival at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv Credit: AFP

If the Knesset overturns the court’s ruling to slightly expand the circle of "legitimate" Jews who qualify for citizenship – which could be considered imposing the ostensible will of the majority – should this power play really be democratic activists’ critical, pressing problem, or the more foundational, but uncomfortable, criteria of Jewishness itself?

These reservations, alas, seem not to occur to people who should know better. Merav Michaeli simply praised the court’s decision: her Labor Party "will continue its struggles for a pluralistic and egalitarian society that recognizes all streams of Judaism," she said. The Israel Democracy Institute considered the decision historic.

Harvard constitutional law professor, Noah Feldman, writing in Bloomberg, seems equally enthusiastic. The Law of Return, he says, is "foundational to Israel’s self-concept as a Jewish democratic state." The "boldness of the ruling" supports "intra-Jewish egalitarianism."

How does such egalitarianism, or the Law of Return, for that matter, contribute to making Israel more democratic? The politician, the institute, and the law professor seem to feel no need to explain. Feldman, who gave the verdict its most elaborate defense, notes that the Law of Return "establishes the principle that Jews may become citizens of Israel simply by showing up."

Yet if a synagogue-going Jew from Montreal, or an assimilated, secular descendant of Jews from Kyiv, shows up at Ben-Gurion Airport – with no knowledge of Hebrew, or even where Afula is – and automatically becomes a citizen owing to testimonials proving birth to a Jewish mother, and faith in "no other religion," well, the word "democratic" does not spring to mind – especially not in a country where 20 percent of the population are non-Jews with no such right.

Open gallery view A demonstrator makes a victory sign holding a Palestinian flag outside the Haifa District Court at a protest by Arab Israelis against violence against their community and police aggression this year Credit: AHMAD GHARABLI - AFP

Spare me lectures about the urgent need to provide Jews refuge after the Holocaust, or similar nationality tests in places like Hungary; 1950 is not 2021, and Montreal Jews, denied ordinary democratic rights in that fantasy Quebecois, would not be impressed by Viktor Orban’s example.

Democratic countries worthy of the name do not presume to impose a religion or blood line on citizens or, indeed, to exclude immigrants on such grounds. They cultivate an inclusive national culture.

Feldman, obviously queasy about this feature of his argument, insists on "the extraordinary complexity of defining Jewishness for purposes of the Zionist enterprise." But is Israel still a ideological experiment whose apparent purpose is to fire up the imaginations of potential acolytes among diaspora Jews, rather than a state with nine million citizens and a GDP of $330 billion?

To his credit, Feldman acknowledges that "some early Zionists" supposed a national state would "transmute Jewishness from a religion into a national identity" – which, actually, virtually all early Zionist thinkers and politicians, from Weizmann to Jabotinsky, did.

Nevertheless, he adds, Jewish national identity – Israelis, Jews and non-Jews living in a Hebrew-speaking, democratic republic – was not realized. Why not? Because "Jewish religion and religious identity have stubbornly refused to die." Indeed, Jewishness in Israel has become even more "complex": now "a religious identity, an ethnic identity, and national identity all at once."

This is too much. For some self-styled Israeli democrats, a cozy mélange of piety, origins, and nationality may seem vaguely reasonable, in the way of all habitual tenets of public life. But a great many other democrats in Israel feel themselves in a culture war.

Open gallery view Israeli children play with foam spray during celebrations for Israel's Independence Day in Tel Aviv Credit: Reuters

Indeed, thanks to the success of historic Zionism, the country’s actual majority lives a secular life suffused with the myriad products of Hebrew culture; and they are trying to push state-sponsored rabbis away from their schools, bedrooms, immigration hearings, and bus schedules. Nor does their secularism snuff out Judaism –not because the latter "refuses to die," but because Hebrew culture gives it oxygen.

All streams of Jewish religious tradition would thrive as voluntary communities and congregations in a secular Israel, quite like Feldman’s own Commonwealth of Massachusetts, where separation of religion and state is taken for granted, yet religious streams seem to be doing just fine.

The lives of individual immigrants may be ameliorated by the recent court decision, which is a relief. But rabbinic equality, even if this were less perfunctory, should not be confused with democratic advance.

Israeli democrats, Jews and Arabs, don’t need a Reform or Conservative version of conversion, much as that flatters American Jews. They need an anachronistic immigration law to be repealed, and a secular version of Israeli citizenship protected by a Bill of Rights. And they need American Jewish constitutional scholars, of all people, to have their back.

Bernard Avishai teaches business at Hebrew University and political economy at Dartmouth College. He is the author of, among other books, The Hebrew Republic, and writes regularly for The New Yorker. Twitter: @bavishai