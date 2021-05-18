Israel Demolished Tower Blocks in Gaza. Here's What They Housed

Over the past week, Israeli forces have destroyed or damaged dozens of buildings across the Gaza Strip, striking what the army has described as “a number of strategically significant buildings belonging to the Hamas terror organization.”

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, citing Palestinian government sources, as of Monday the ongoing air war has led to the destruction of 94 buildings, comprising 461 housing and commercial units.

Jerusalem has claimed that its forces have targeted military targets embedded in civilian neighborhoods and has announced strikes on the homes of senior Hamas commanders, a Hamas operations center in the Gaza City neighborhood of Rimal and a tunnel shaft in the Khan Yunis area “located adjacent to a kindergarten, a mosque and a hospital.”

However, a series of strikes against high-rise buildings in Gaza City, several of them containing the offices of media outlets, has led to widespread distrust of the Israeli narrative and condemnations by human rights and media advocacy organizations.

While clarity is often one of the first victims of war, here is what we know about the incidents thus far.

May 11- Hanadi Tower

Last Tuesday, Hanadi Tower in western Gaza City was struck by Israel Air Force jets following Israeli evacuation warnings. A mix of commercial and residential properties, the 12-story high-rise was flattened in the attack, drawing harsh criticism from tenants.

“Since the targeting and leveling of the building, the question of ‘why’ has never left my mind. Why was it targeted,” Mohammad Qadada, whose company, Planet for Digital Solutions, was located in Hanadi Tower, was quoted as saying on Al Jazeera.

According to the BBC, the tower housed an office belonging to Hamas’ political administration. Following the strike, Nicole Johnston of China’s state-run CGTN network wrote that she witnessed the militant group taking control of the structure during her tenancy there in 2011.

May 12 - Al-Jawhara and Al-Shorouk Towers

The day after the Hanadi Tower fell, Israeli strikes downed the Al-Jawhara and Al-Shorouk towers in Gaza City’s upscale Rimal neighborhood.

According to Reporters Without Borders, the 10-story Al-Jawhara Tower contained offices belonging to 14 separate news outlets when it was targeted in an Israel Defense Forces airstrike on last Wednesday. A list of media organizations operating in the building released by the Committee to Protect Journalists included Al-Araby TV, Jordanian broadcaster Al-Mamlaka, the Forum of Palestinian Journalists and the pro-Hamas Sabq24 News Agency.

Open gallery view An image released by the Israel Defense Forces of the Al-Jawhara Tower, which it targeted in an airstrike last Wednesday. Credit: IDF

CJP cited the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate as saying that Al-Nujaba TV, a media outlet with ties to the Iraqi militant group Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, which was designated a global terrorist organization by the United States in 2019, was present in Al-Jawhara.

The IDF asserted that the tower “contained headquarters belonging to the Hamas terror organization’s intelligence unit, the Hamas Judea and Samaria Headquarters, Public Relations department and the Gaza Brigade.”

The 14-story Al-Shorouk Tower, which was also targeted in an IAF airstrike, was the home of seven media outlets, according to Reporters Without Borders. This included the Hamas-linked Al-Aqsa TV and Al-Aqsa Radio, both of which have been described by the U.S. State Department as “controlled by and used to support a terrorist organization.” The building also contained the Al-Quds Today and Al-Hayat al-Jadida, the Palestinian Authority’s official daily newspaper.

Open gallery view An image released by the Israel Defense Forces showing the Al-Shorouk Tower that it targeted in airstrikes last Wednesday. Credit: IDF

In a Whatsapp message sent to journalists, the army said that the structure had “housed Hamas military intelligence offices, as well as infrastructure used by the terror organizations to communicate tactical-military information.” In a separate statement to CJP, it added that Al-Shorouk had contained Hamas’ “military wing’s Public Relations department.”

“It is utterly unacceptable for Israel to bomb and destroy the offices of media outlets and endanger the lives of journalists, especially since Israeli authorities know where those media outlets are housed,” CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa representative, Ignacio Miguel Delgado, said in a statement on the organization’s website.

“Israeli authorities must ensure that journalists can do their jobs safely without fear of being injured or killed,” the statement added.

May 15 - Al Jalaa Tower

On Saturday, another building containing Palestinian and foreign media outlets was destroyed when the IAF targeted Gaza City’s Al Jalaa Tower, not far from the Al-Jawhara and Al-Shorouk towers.

The 12-story blue-and-white tower, with its rooftop nest of radio antennae, was the local headquarters of multiple foreign and domestic news outlets, including Al Jazeera and the Associated Press, which had maintained offices on the top floor for the past decade and a half.

The building was struck by three missiles at 3:12 P.M., around an hour after residents were warned to evacuate.

According to Al Jazeera, when Al Jalaa landlord Jawad Mahdi asked the IDF by phone for additional time for reporters to return to the building to collect their gear, an officer replied that “there will be no 10 minutes. No one is allowed to enter the building, we already gave you an hour to evacuate.”

“My colleagues’ shouts awakened me, and the pounding of my heart drowned out the racing of my mind,” Associated Press correspondent Fares Akram, who was resting in the office when the IDF called to warn tenants to evacuate, wrote after the strike.

“I hurried downstairs and saw my colleagues donning helmets and protective vests. They were shouting: ‘Evacuation! Evacuation!’… I grabbed my laptop and a few other pieces of electronics. What else? I looked at the workspace that had been mine for years, brimming with mementos from friends, family and colleagues. I chose just a handful… Then I looked back at this place that had been my second home for years. I realized this was the last time I might ever see it. It was just after 2pm I looked around. I was the last person there. I put on my helmet. And I ran.”

In a Whatsapp message to reporters, the IDF said that it had struck a “multi-story building which contained military assets belonging to Hamas military intelligence.”

“The building contained civilian media offices, which the Hamas terror organization hides behind and uses as human shields. The Hamas terror organization deliberately places military targets at the heart of densely populated civilian areas in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF stated.

This assertion was denied by reporters working out of Al Jalaa Tower.

Al Jazeera described the incident as a violation of international law while AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt declared that he was “shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza.”

The strike immediately generated intense criticism, with a White House spokeswoman stating that the Biden administration had “communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility.”

“Deliberately targeting media outlets constitutes a war crime,” Reporters Without Borders Secretary-General Christophe Deloire said in a statement. “By intentionally destroying media outlets, the Israel Defense Forces are not only inflicting unacceptable material damage on news operations. They are also, more broadly, obstructing media coverage of a conflict that directly affects the civilian population. We call on the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor to determine whether these airstrikes constitute war crimes.”

The army’s credibility with the press, strained by the attack, had already been severely harmed by reports that the IDF misled reporters when it falsely announced that its ground forces had entered Gaza last Friday.

The army’s statement was later reported to have been part of a disinformation operation intended to prompt Hamas fighters to enter their tunnel system so they could be targeted by IAF airstrikes.

Speaking with CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that there was “an intelligence office for the Palestinian terrorist organization housed in that building that plots and organizes terror attacks against Israeli civilians,” making it as “perfectly legitimate target.”

Netanyahu said that information regarding Saturday’s attack had been shared with Washington, but neither the White House nor the State Department would say if any American official had seen it.

Senior Israeli defense officials passed on Tuesday classified intelligence to Pentagon officials about Hamas military activity that took place in the high-rise media building that the IDF bombed Saturday in Gaza.

AP and Reuters contributed to this report.