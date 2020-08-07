Palestinian Woman Dies After Being Shot During an Israeli Army Raid

A 23-year-old Palestinian woman died after being shot early Friday by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The woman, Dalia Samudi, was hit with live bullets that penetrated her chest, the ministry said, and was rushed to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Samudi was shot while attempting to close the window in order to prevent tear gas from entering her home, according to her friend. Samudi is a mother and her youngest child is newborn.

According to reports in Palestinian media, the woman was shot at home, as the Israeli army raided her Jabariyat neighborhood.

Director of the local Red Crescent branch, Mahmoud al-Sa'adi, told the Wafa news agency that Israeli soldiers fired at the ambulance which arrived at the scene to evacuate her.

The Israeli army said its forces entered the city overnight to arrest suspects. During the operation, the army said, soldiers used sponge-tipped bullets and tear gas to disperse Palestinian residents who gathered in the area.

The army denies it used live ammunition, claiming the woman may have been hit by bullets fired by Palestinians.

In a statement issued later on Friday, the army reiterated their version of events, but made no direct reference to Samudi's death. According to the statement, "during a routine IDF operation in the city of Jenin, a violent riot broke out and hundreds of Palestinians fired bullets, threw stones and hurled explosives at soldiers. The soldiers responded by dispersing demonstrations."

Local residents said Palestinians had not used guns. They said people were throwing stones at Israeli forces that raided the area.

Reuters contributed to this report.