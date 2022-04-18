Upcoming JNF Vote Could Pave Way for More West Bank Land Purchases

A critical vote scheduled for this coming Sunday could determine the future of West Bank land purchases by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund.

The board of directors will vote on whether to adopt a report that exonerated members of the organization implicated in a string of controversial land deals in the West Bank undertaken between 2017 and 2019. The deals, valued at 100 million shekel ($31 million), had been made without the knowledge or consent of most of the KKL-JNF board, according to an audit prepared by former deputy attorney general Yehoshua Lemberger.

Should the board adopt the report, it would provide a boost to those members, including current chairman Avraham Duvdevani, who supports expanding West Bank land purchases. Their efforts, however, have been curtailed over the past year over internal ideological opposition and because of Lemberger’s findings.

Should the board reject the report it would be seen as a key setback for this controversial policy that aims to expand the Jewish settlement enterprise and has sparked widespread international condemnation.

The 37 members of the board are almost evenly split between supporters and opponents of West Bank land purchases.

Open gallery view JNF Chairman Avraham Duvdevani, in November. Credit: JNF Public Relations

The controversial land purchases that were the subject of the Lemberger audit were undertaken by KKL-JNF subsidiary Jerusalem Himnuta with funds that had been earmarked for buying land in “Jerusalem and the periphery.”

Lemberger’s audit identified those responsible as former chairman Danny Atar; Arnan Felman, a member of the current executive committee; Nachi Eyal, who formerly served on the boards of both Himnuta and KKL-JNF; Himnuta CEO Alex Hefeitz; and Shoshi Taragin, former deputy legal adviser for KKL-JNF and now its acting legal adviser.

The five individuals named in the audit complained that they had not been given ample opportunity to address the allegations against them. In response, KKL leaders appointed Rachamim Cohen, a retired district court judge, to further investigate. Cohen’s report, submitted to the board in February, found that they had acted in good faith.

An internal letter circulated in recent days by members of the KKL-JNF board opposed to Cohen’s findings noted that the issue transcends the classic right-left divide. “This matter relates not only to KKL-JNF's conduct in the West Bank but to serious corruption and a major failure of corporate governance that some individuals are trying to sweep under the rug,” it said.

“Ignoring the problem will neither solve it nor prevent similar failures in the future,” it continued, noting that a vote in favor of the Cohen report would be the equivalent of “burying and forgetting the whole affair.”

Open gallery view The West Bank settlement of Ma’aleh Adumim, in June. Credit: Emil Salman

The letter says that members of the liberal and left-leaning parties and movements plan to demand at Sunday’s board meeting “the exposure of the full body of evidence that was presented to Lemberger and Cohen and the implementation of a thorough, honest examination of the unanswered questions regarding the land purchases in the West Bank specifically and the corporate conduct at KKL-JNF in general.”

In February 2021, the executive board of KKL-JNF approved a controversial plan to formalize purchases of West Bank land for settlement expansion. The move sparked fierce criticism from progressive Jewish organizations in the Diaspora as well the U.S. State Department. The plan never passed because it required the approval of the full board of directors, and Duvdevani eventually decided to postpone the final vote.

Should the board vote on Sunday to adopt the Cohen report, sources close to KKL-JNF said, it could embolden Duvdevani to revive this plan.