Ukrainian Envoy Calls for Israeli Mediation in Russia Crisis After Lapid Meeting

The Ukrainian ambassador said on Sunday that Israel is in a unique position to mediate between his government and Russia, as Kyiv braces for potential invasion this week.

"We want the Israeli government to use all its energy in order to find a way to settle the current crisis diplomatically and find a balance between the two countries," Yevgen Korniychuk told Haaretz after a meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

"Israel has uniquely great relations with both Ukraine and Russia, probably the only one of the democratic states to do so," the ambassador added.

The meeting was also attended by Ukraine's deputy foreign minister, Emine Dzhaparova, who is currently on an official visit to Israel.

The ambassador said her visit was part of regular ongoing political and security consultations and that the deputy minister had highlighted Israel’s ability to serve as a middleman between Moscow and Kyiv.

Israeli media have reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin opposed Israeli mediation.

The visit also comes after a diplomatic spat between Israel and Ukraine, which included Israel reprimanding the country’s ambassador, and a separate internal crisis within the Israeli foreign ministry which almost led Israel to shut down its embassy in Kyiv.

While the purpose of the meeting was not disclosed to the press, Lapid tweeted that he had “expressed concern about the escalating crisis in Ukraine” to Dzhaparova and communicated his hope that the crisis would be resolved through U.S.-led diplomacy.

Lapid wrote that he had emphasized his “concern for Israeli and Jewish citizens” in Ukraine and updated the top Ukrainian diplomat on efforts to support the Israeli embassy in Kyiv, which recently almost closed due to a dispute over diplomatic salaries.

That mini-crisis was followed by a spat between Jerusalem and Kyiv in which Lapid told news outlet Axios that Israeli officials — who have been involved in behind-the-scenes de-escalation efforts — “don’t see a violent confrontation soon,” adding that “we have a duty to act with caution about the Russia-Ukraine crisis that no other country has.”

In response, Korniychuk posted on Facebook that he was “deeply appalled” by Lapid’s comments, writing that it was unfortunate that Lapid “reiterates rhetoric of Russian propaganda and ignores the disturbing messages from his own strongest allies – USA, Britain and EU regarding the high possibility of full scale Russian military invasion into Ukraine in coming weeks.”

Korniychuk was subsequently summoned to the Foreign Ministry for an official reprimand.

Israel is currently attempting to balance its relations with both Moscow and Kyiv as Russia masses over 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, threatening to reignite a simmering conflict that has largely degenerated into static trench warfare in recent years.

Dzhaparova’s visit to Israel takes place two days before U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to arrive to Jerusalem for a pre-planned, four-day visit, during which she will meet Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Lapid and other senior officials. However, according to Korniychuk, Dzhaparova will not be meeting with the senior American lawmaker.

Israeli officials are slated to meet later on Sunday to discuss possible plans to protect and evacuate Jewish Ukrainians in the event of an escalation of a conflict which has already seen tens of thousands of refugees make aliyah from the former Soviet republic.

While Russia currently maintains that its troop buildup does not signal any aggressive intent, Western leaders believe that an incursion is likely. If Russian does invade, it would mark the largest escalation in the conflict since 2014, when its armed forces annexed the Crimean Peninsula and fomented an insurgency in the eastern Donbas region which has claimed more than 14,000 lives to date. A massive wave of Ukrainian immigration followed, with 30,000 people moving to Israel between 2014 and 2018.