U.S. Envoy Sees 'Narrowing Gaps' Toward Israel-Lebanon Maritime Deal

WASHINGTON – U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein on Wednesday said Israel and Lebanon are at the moment of “narrowing gaps” toward resolving their ongoing maritime border dispute.

“Now we’re at a stage where I understand the parties’ positions, and I think that we’re at the moment of narrowing those gaps towards a deal,” Hochstein told Lebanon's LBCI News following his recent independent meetings with Israeli and Lebanese officials, including Israel's Energy Minister Karine Elharrar.

Hochstein is the Biden administration's point person on the U.S.-brokered negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, which have been ongoing at various clips since October 2020. The talks have significant implications for natural gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, and the border dispute has halted exploration in areas where U.S. energy companies have dedicated interest. Both Israel and Lebanon claim that the area in question – a 330-square mile triangular area of the Mediterranean Sea that starts at the shared land border – is within their own exclusive economic zones.

Lebanese and Israeli leadership have publicly expressed willingness to continue negotiations as part of efforts to settle the dispute, despite talks stalling after four rounds. While the first rounds of negotiations were directly between Israeli and Lebanese officials – the first such direct talks in three decades – Hochstein has opted for indirect talks with each country's respective officials before offering a compromise proposal.

Hochstein, however, stressed the urgency of the matter, pushing Lebanese officials to settle the dispute. He had previously aimed to resolve the matter by Lebanon's parliamentary elections in March, though those have since been rescheduled for May.

Open gallery view A United Nations peacekeeping force (UNIFIL) convoy patrols an area next to the last checkpoint for the Lebanese army in the southernmost area of Naqura, October 13, 2020. Credit: MAHMOUD ZAYYAT - AFP

“There’s no later anymore. This is the 'later.' This is the last minute. The negotiations now for Lebanon that Lebanon has to consider – I don’t worry about the politics or the politicians or the leadership,” Hochstein said, adding “my advice to people in Lebanon: focus on what – not what you’re missing, not what you may lose if you compromise. Think about what you gain.”

He noted that he is “pretty optimistic” that there will be a unified position in Lebanon and Israel alike, and that all parties involved will be able to move forward.

“At some point, you come to the table, and you discuss what the actual dispute is about. And everybody in Lebanon and in Israel knows the dispute, at the end of the day, for the last more than a decade, is from Line 1 to Line 23, and how do we reach an agreement that addresses both the boundary and the other strategic and national security needs of both countries. And I think that’s where we are now.”