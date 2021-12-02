U.S. Ambassador Nides Visits Yad Vashem in First Act as Envoy to Israel

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem on Thursday, in his first activity as ambassador, after completing three days of mandatory isolation.

"There is a reason I came here on my first official visit as the U.S. Ambassador – it is for the grandmothers and the grandfathers; the mothers and fathers; the little boys and little girls; the teachers; for all of us we say one thing, please God, may it never happen again," Ambassador Nides said during his visit, according to a statement from Yad Vashem.

Nides was accompanied by his son as he toured the museum and participated in a memorial ceremony in remembrance of victims of the Holocaust. He also viewed the Children’s Memorial and signed the guestbook.

Nides was given a behind-the-scenes tour of the Yad Vashem Archives, which are not generally open to the public, as part of the visit, the institution said.

Nides later participated in a discussion on Holocaust denial and antisemitism with Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan and senior historian Robert Rozett, concluding the visit by lighting a menorah from the Yad Vashem Artifacts Collection, in honor of the fifth night of Hanukkah.

The ambassador noted his aspirations to represent "the full diversity of Americans" of all backgrounds and beliefs in his new role, and called the bonds between Israel and the U.S. "unbreakable."