Two Palestinians Wounded in Israeli Military Raid in Jenin Area

Two Palestinians were severely wounded by Israeli live fire in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.

Israeli military forces raided the town and arrested people, witnesses in al-Yamun, west of Jenin, said. During the military operation, Israeli soldiers and armed locals fired at each other, residents reported.

The Israeli military said "dozens of Palestinians" threw stones and explosives at the forces, who shot at "suspects who tried hurling explosive devices at them."

No casualties were reported among the Israeli force.

The two wounded were taken to hospital in Jenin, The Palestinian Health Ministry said. One of them, who was hit in the head, is in critical condition, and the other, hit in the back, is in serious condition.

Israeli forces have conducted regular raids in the Jenin area, where the two terrorists who carried out deadly shooting attacks in Israel over the past month came from.

Earlier this month, a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a crowded Tel Aviv bar, killing three, and fled the scene. He was later killed in a shootout with police after an extensive manhunt.

That assault, as well as three other attacks elsewhere in Israel in recent weeks, have killed 14 people, the deadliest outburst of bloodshed against Israelis in years.

Despite rising tensions in the West Bank between Israeli forces and Palestinians, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on the recommendation of security officials and with Bennett’s backing – decided not to impose a closure on the territories during the intermediate days of Passover.

At least 25 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in recent weeks, according to an Associated Press count. Many had carried out attacks or were involved in the clashes, but an unarmed woman and a lawyer who appears to have been a bystander were also among those killed.

Jenin is considered a stronghold of Palestinian militants. Israeli forces often come under fire when operating in the area.

