Two Palestinians Cross Gaza Border, Torch Empty Israeli Truck

Two Palestinians crossed from the southern Gaza Strip into an Israeli-controlled buffer zone on Wednesday and set ablaze an empty vehicle used for maintaining the border fence, according to the military's Spokesperson Unit.

The military added that a third Palestinian also approached the border fence, and that the Palestinians who set the truck on fire returned to the enclave.

There were no reports of any injuries.

In January, two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip and landed off the coast of central Israel. Hamas initially claimed the rockets were fired by accident after a malfunction with the launching system caused by windy conditions.

Israel consequently struck Hamas targets in the Strip. No injuries were reported from the bombing.

A few days earlier, an Israeli woman was lightly injured by gunfire by the northern border of the Gaza Strip. In retaliation, army tanks fired at Hamas military sites, with the Palestinian Health Ministry reporting that three farmers were injured.