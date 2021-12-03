Two Officers Wounded in Car Ramming in Northern Israel; Suspect Shot Dead

Two Border Police officers were wounded Friday after a car ran into the force during an operation in the Israeli Arab city of Umm al-Fahm.

Officers fired at the vehicle, killing one of the suspects and wounding the other. A gun was reportedly found and confiscated from the suspect's vehicle.

One of the officers was moderately injured and was evacuated to a nearby hospital. The other officer was lightly wounded and received medical treatment at the scene.

The city of Umm al-Fahm ask that everyone will work to calm tensions in the community in a statement.

A resident of the city told Haaretz that the two young men who were in the vehicle were relatives of a lawyer who was murdered two months ago in an ongoing family feud in the city.

Residents of the neighborhood also said that police have set up a roadblock in the area due to a series of violent incidents that took place Thursday night in the city.

After a briefing with officials about the developing situation in the city, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that he "fully backs the officers in the field who are working under difficult conditions to keep us all safe."

Bennett also asked to start a dialogue with local Arab leaders in hopes to reach calm.

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev said in a statement on Friday that police "will not bend or shy away" in their investigations.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said, "Police officers have the authority to act with all the means at their disposal to thwart attempts to harm civilians and officers. In their activities this morning, the police prevented another shooting incident from taking place following the events last night."

On Thursday, a shooting in the city killed one man and seriously wounded another, marking the 117th victim of violence in the Arab community this year.

The two were driving when the shooting started, after which they lost control over the vehicle and crashed into a truck. The victim was 33-year-old Muhammad Hamza Burgel Agbaria.

Later Thursday, four houses and three cars in the city caught on fire; all belonged to relatives of the two suspects in the ramming of police Friday morning. No casualties were reported and firefighters arrived at the scene. Police suspect that the arson is related to Agbaria's murder.

Overnight into Friday, four residents of the city were arrested in a police raid on suspicion of participating in the events after a series of civil disturbances took place in the community.

Police say that a total of 6 suspects have been arrested so far in an ongoing investigation into Thursday night's chain of events.

The Police Commissioner is expected to hold a situation assessment later today with the participation of senior police and district officials in light of the events.