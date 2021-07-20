Two More Suspects Arrested After Attack on Israeli Arab Driver During May's Unrest

Police have arrested two additional suspects in the attack on Said Moussa, an Israeli Arab driver who was severely beaten in a Tel Aviv suburb during May's unrest across the county, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to 10.

The two suspects are Osher Itgav, 23, of Holon and a minor whose identity cannot be released. Six men have already been charged with attacking Said Moussa, who was seriously injured.

A Haaretz investigation reviewed video footage of the incident in Bat Yam and determined that around 20 people involved in the attack could be identified.

Itgav, who is already charged with drug and brass knuckles possession, is suspected of having kicked Moussa repeatedly and setting his dog on him. Itgav told the police that he was kicking the dog and not Moussa, but the footage of the incident shows otherwise.

Police also suspect Itgav, who belonged to a WhatsApp group that advocated attacks on Arabs, was involved in rioting and looting Arab stores in Bat Yam.

Itgav’s was known to the police for three weeks before his arrest, a delay which police attribute to the fact that they were investigating multiple suspects simultaneously.

Itgav's lawyer said that he is cooperating with the police and is waiting for them to confirm the details of his story. He is currently being held without bail until Wednesday.

A police source said he expects the investigation of the attack on Moussa to be wrapped up “soon, by early next week at the latest.”

Also on Monday, police announced plans to indict two other suspects arrested last week, Moshe Mansour and Maor Mughrabi. Both are being held without bail until Thursday.

The two men are expected to be charged with assault, and Mughrabi, who has been identified as one of the chief perpetrators, will also be charged with incitement to violence.

Footage of the attack shows him throwing a scooter at Moussa’s head while the driver was already lying in the street. He has confessed to the act and expressed regret.

At his bail hearing on Monday, he burst into tears, causing the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court to subsequently order the Prison Service to monitor his emotional state.

Mansour is suspected of being one of the people who dragged Moussa out of his car and threw him to the ground. He then kicked the driver and encouraged other people to attack him. Mansour has a history of property crimes and is also currently standing trial for assaulting and threatening his wife.