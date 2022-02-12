Two Killed Following Car Explosion in Central Israel

A car explosion on a road in central Israel killed two men and moderately injured a third between Friday and Saturday, the Magen David spokesperson said.

The explosion occurred on a road leading to the Arab village of Dahmash, near the cities of Ramle and Lod. Paramedics found two men around the age of 30 dead and a third moderately injured with injuries in his arms and chest. He was taken by ambulance to the Shamir Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

“When we arrived at the scene, there was mayhem. We saw a burnt car and next to it 3 injured men in their thirties. Two were unconscious with very serious injuries, without a pulse nor breathing. We took some tests and had to pronounce them dead,” a paramedic at the scene said.

The paramedic added that the third man was in stable condition upon being sent to the hospital.

The police said that the incident is being investigated.