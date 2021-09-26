Two Israeli Soldiers Seriously Wounded in West Bank Operation

An officer and a soldier from the military elite Duvdevan Unit were seriously wounded overnight into Sunday during an operation in the West Bank to arrest "terrorists belonging to Hamas who planned to carry out a terrorist attack," the military said in a statement.

The IDF added that the officer and soldier were evacuated by a helicopter to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa to receive treatment.

The two were hit after an arrest turned into a shootout in the West bank village of Burqin, during which a Palestinian was killed. The military investigates if the two were hit by friendly fire.

Palestinians gather at the site where three Palestinian were killed during clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank, today.

Five Palestinians were killed Sunday by Israeli military fire in an operation to arrest wanted persons in the West Bank.

The military said the arrests took place in five separate locations in the West Bank and add it is preparing for retaliatory rocket fire from Gaza.

Three Palestinians were killed in Kafr Bidu near Ramallah and Israel is currently holding their bodies. The fourth Palestinian fatality killed in Burqin, Osama Soboh, was buried in the West Bank on Sunday.

According to IDF spokesperson Ran Kochav, the three killed in Kafr Bidu were Hamas who were hiding in the village and opened fire at Israeli forces.

Kochav added that the three had met to discuss ways to execute a terrorist attack in Israel. Eight more Palestinians were reportedly wounded in the fire exchanges with the IDF. Furthermore, the army arrested four Palestinians suspects in Jenin, Kafr Dan, Qabatiya and Burqin.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who is en route to the United Nations in New York, wished the injured troops a speedy recovery. Bennett added that the troops acted in the West Bank "against Hamas terrorists who were about to carry out immediate attacks."

"The performance of the soldiers and commanders in the field was as expected, and we completely back them," Bennett added.