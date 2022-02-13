Clashes Erupt in Sheikh Jarrah After Kahanist Lawmaker Reopens Office

Clashes erupted in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah Sunday after far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir reopened an office and claimed "we are the landlords."

In a statement Ben-Gvir said that "A murderous terror organization cannot operate in Jerusalem. Vehicles are set ablaze, children are getting hurt. They threaten us and the State of Israel."

"We are the landlords," Ben-Gvir said, adding that "we must respond to terror with terror."

Meanwhile, dozens of police officers arrived to disperse the crowd at the scene. Two Palestinians were arrested on Sunday as clashes continued throughout the afternoon.

Ben-Gvir responded on Sunday to a Hamas spokesperson's call for all Palestinians to join the struggle in the West Bank: “Every day, Hamas attempts to cause chaos in Jerusalem, and every day, Jews here are harmed by this. Thus, I will not acknowledge their threats, and I hope the Israeli government will understand that this is how a terror organization must be dealt with. We must respond without humiliation and without surrender, but with force, and as Jews.”

The clashes began on Saturday after Ben-Gvir's announced his intention to reopen an office in Sheikh Jarrah. Two Israelis suffered light to moderate injuries. A 20-year-old was injured by stone-throwing and another individual, also around 20 years old, was wounded in what local residents say was a car-ramming attack.

Open gallery view MK Itamar Ben Gvir arrives at the opening of his office in Sheikh Jarrah on Sunday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Six people were arrested during the clashes on Saturday, including the driver of the vehicle that had hit one of the men. The driver, a Palestinian, was arrested by police and claimed to have accidentally hit him after being sprayed with pepper spray.

“The settlers' aggression, headed by Ben-Gvir, is a play with fire that can flare up the area,” said Hamas spokesperson in Jerusalem Muhammad Hamadeh. He warned Israel against resuming its activity in the East Jerusalem neighborhood and called on Palestinians to support the struggle. Hamadeh said that all West Bank villages and cities will turn into a space of confrontation with the occupation and the settlers.

Open gallery view An Israeli settler is escorted by police during clashes in Sheikh Jarrah on Sunday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Earlier on Saturday that Ben-Gvir vowed to “open a parliamentary office in the neighborhood of Shimon Hatzadik (Sheikh Jarrah) until safety returns to the neighborhood and the police establish permanent security.”

In his statement, Ben-Gvir mentioned a fire that had broken out on Friday in the apartment of an Israeli family living in the neighborhood. The family was not at home at the time and firefighters brought the blaze under control. Arson is suspected according to preliminary findings. “If the police are not there, I will be there,” said Ben-Gvir.

A few days before the beginning of May round of clashes between Israel and Hamas, when clashes intensified in Sheikh Jarrah, Ben-Gvir opened a makeshift bureau at the site. After he did so, clashes worsened, and Ben-Gvir dismantled his bureau following a request from former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.