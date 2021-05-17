Two Additional Jewish Suspects Arrested in Mob Attack of Arab Man

Police said they arrested two suspects an identified 8 others in connection with the attack on an Arab citizen in Bat Yam last week.

This is follow the arrest of a minor suspected of involvement in the attack. According to the police, the suspects are residents of Bat Yam in their 20s. A hearing on the extension of their detention is expected to take place in the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s courts on Monday night.

The attack took place in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bat Yam last week where a mob of right-wing Jewish extremists pulled an Arab driver out of his car and beat him. He was evacuated for medical treatment in serious condition, but the 33-year-old victim's condition has since improved, following a night of extensive treatment.

Prior to the event, dozens of right-wing activists marched in the city and attacked a number of Arab-owned businesses. The rioters smashed glass windows, threw objects and chanted racist slogans. "The Israeli police will not allow public disturbances, violence and attempts to hurt officers," police, which were not stationed at the scene amid reports, said in a statement. Moreover, police have opened an investigation.

“We will get to each and every one of the attackers who participated in this horrifying lynching,” police said. In a different part of the city, a police car was torched.

Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot said that the rioters were not residents of the city and that events had been organized by "provocateurs who arrived from outside the city and came here to commit vandalism." He added that police had information about this in advance and deployed in large numbers.