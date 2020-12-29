Nearly Half a Million Israelis Vaccinated for COVID, Health Ministry Says

Nearly half a million people and more than a fifth of those over the age of 60 have received the first of two doses of the coronavirus vaccine since Israel’s campaign began last week, according to figures released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

According to the data, some 495,000 people had received the first of the two doses of the vaccine and on Monday alone, over 115,000 people were vaccinated.

The following vaccination rates were released with respect to the target group of those over the age of 60: 20 percent among those between the ages of 60 and 69, 25 percent among those between the ages of 70 and 79, 18 percent among those between the ages of 80 and 89, and 11 percent among those over the age of 90.

Children under the age of 16 are not supposed to get the Pfizer vaccine at this stage due to a lack of clinical evidence. It appeared that 12 people who were vaccinated were under 9 years of age, but health officials said that this was a computer error.

The data also indicated that 1,751 youth between 10 and 19 years old were inoculated, and health officials said that most of them have oncological diseases or a compromised immune system.

Despite the decision that at this stage, vaccinations would be given only to those 60 and up, and that the campaign would be opened up in a few days to those under the age of 60 coping with health problems that put them at a higher risk, the data indicates that some 100,000 Israelis between the ages of 20 and 59 have received the first dose.

Ministry officials explained that most of the younger people vaccinated work in the health system, but they were unable to account for the number of children vaccinated. One possible explanation is that some medical institutions also vaccinated families of medical staff.

Geographically, the most vaccine doses were administered in Tel Aviv, 27,000. The next highest figures, in descending order, were in Jerusalem (24,000), Haifa (22,000), Petah Tikva (12,000), Rishon Letzion (12,000), Holon (10,000) and Ramat Gan (9,000). In terms of per capita vaccination rates, the leaders are Arad, Kiryat Shmona, Kiryat Tivon, Mevasseret Zion, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Bialik and Nahariya.

If the present pace of the vaccination campaign continues unabated, most of Israel’s at-risk population would be vaccinated in January. And if more vaccinations are received from Pfizer earlier than anticipated, most of the population – except for children under 16 – would be vaccinated by sometime in March.