Top Turkish Officials Expected in Israel to Plan President Herzog's Ankara Visit

A top adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey's deputy foreign minister are set to visit Israel this week, in preparation for a visit to Turkey by President Issac Herzog, Israel said on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Minister Sedat Onal will lead the Turkish delegation, which will meet with senior officials in the Foreign Ministry and the president's office, in yet another sign of rapprochement after several years of strained ties between the two Middle Eastern countries.

The Israeli statement noted that this was a reciprocal visit after Alon Ushpiz, the Foreign Ministry's director general, visited Turkey in December to discuss plans for Herzog’s visit to Ankara.

Turkish media reported March 9 as the date of Herzog's visit, but neither Turkey nor Israel publicly confirmed a final date.

Erdogan, who has made closer ties with Israel a priority in recent months, spoke over the phone with Herzog four times so far, the latest being a little more than a week ago.

The two countries expelled their ambassadors in 2018 after a bitter falling-out. Ties have remained tense since, with Ankara condemning Israel's occupation of the West Bank and its policy toward Palestinians, while Israel has called on Turkey to drop support for the militant Palestinian group Hamas which rules Gaza.

However, Turkey has been working to repair its strained ties with regional powers as part of a charm offensive launched in 2020.

Reuters contributed to this report.