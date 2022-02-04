Top Israeli Official Explains Why Evyatar Won't Be Legalized

The plan to build a settlement on the site of the illegal Evyatar outpost in the West Bank is not expected to be carried out, because the High Court of Justice will strike it down, according to a senior Israeli official.

“Our starting point in the last few weeks has been that ultimately the move will not be carried out. It’s clear to all the sides that the High Court of Justice will not let it happen, despite the authorization given by the outgoing attorney general,” he said.

The official said Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked was pushing the plan because of her obligation to her constituents and that Defense Minister Benny Gantz feels obliged to keep the agreement he made with the settlers, who had consented to leave the outpost after being promised they could return if the land’s ownership could be determined.

Sources in the coalition said that even without the court’s intervention, the chance of building a settlement on the site is slim because such a move would cause a coalition crisis.

Labor and Meretz figures have cautioned that advancing the plan would be a red line as for them.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned that legalizing Evyatar could harm Israel’s relations with the U.S. and lead to a harsh response from the international community. Lapid’s aides said his “duty as alternate prime minister is to preserve the coalition’s integrity.”

Open gallery view Raz Nizri and Avichai Mendelblit at the Knesset, in 2018. Credit: Tomer Applebaum

In a sharply worded letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Lapid revealed that senior U.S. government officials have warned Israel of the implications of moving ahead with the plan.

Building on the Evyatar site at the expense of the Palestinian residents in the area is expected to make it difficult for Israel to defend itself in international debates on its conduct in the occupied territories and strengthen the criticism against it, Foreign Ministry officials said.

Similar concerns were aired at a discussion in the Justice Ministry on Monday, where ministry representatives said that the move could be seen in the international arena as a deliberate move to legalize the outpost at the expense of the Palestinians’ ownership rights.

Former Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit had authorized the settlement’s reestablishment in his final days in office, including the use of a special planning order which allows the construction to bypass ordinary planning procedures.

The decision is now up to Gantz, who is in charge of declaring if the land is state owned and settlers may therefore build on it. If he states that a settlement will be built there, the public will be given 45 days to raise objections. During that time the Central Command legal advisor will examine the appeals and decide whether to issue a special planning order, which would enable construction even before discussing the appeals.

The outpost of Evyatar had been built illegally last year and was evacuated a few weeks later after negotiations with the settlers. The surrounding Palestinian villages became a hotspot for protests, with eight Palestinians from Beita killed by IDF troops protecting the outpost.

Open gallery view Israeli settlers in Evyatar, two days ago. Credit: Moti Milrod