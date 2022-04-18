Three-year-old Dies in House Fire During Family Vacation in Northern Israel

A three-year-old girl died on Monday in a fire that consumed a wooden house her family stayed at in an ecovillage in the Galilee, in Israel's north.

The girl's parents, 44- and 45-year-old residents of Petah Tikva, were injured and taken to nearby hospitals with severe to moderate injuries. Their six-year-old managed to leave the house unharmed.

Firefighters put out the fire before it could spread to other homes in Adama, an off-the-grid community of a few dozen residents.

First responders said the parents suffered from burns and smoke inhalation.

Open gallery view Fire at the off-the-grid village of Adama in the Galilee, on Monday. Credit: Fadi Amun

“They told us that there was a three-year-old girl still inside the house, but it was still burning and you couldn’t get in,” Magen David Adom medics said. “After the firefighters arrived and began to put out the flames, we got into the house. The girl was brought out but showed no signs of life and was, unfortunately, pronounced dead.”

Fire and rescue service officials are examining the cause of the fire, which destroyed the house completely.

Investigators say it may have started when the six-year-old boy was playing with a lighter.