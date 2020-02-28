Three Wounded in Israeli Helicopter Strike in Syria, Reports Say

Israeli helicopters launched missiles at Syrian military points in Quneitra province, injuring three soldiers, according to Syrian state TV.

Earlier on Thursday, a senior Hezbollah official, identified as Imad Tawil, was killed in a similar attack in the same location.

A Syrian military statement reported this week an Israeli attack near Damascus International Airport and said its air defenses confronted Israeli rockets coming from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. It said the defenders intercepted or shot down most of them.

In a rare acknowledgment of operations in neighboring Syria, Israel said late Sunday that its warplanes struck Islamic Jihad targets south of Damascus, in addition to sites in the Gaza Strip.

