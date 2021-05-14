Three Rockets Launched From Syria Into Israeli Territory, No Casualties Reported

Three rockets were launched from Syria toward Israeli territory, the Israeli army said on Friday.

Two of the rockets landed in an open area in the southern Golan Heights, while another landed in Syrian territory. No casualties were reported.

Israel's unwanted war: LISTEN to Anshel Pfeffer Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

On top of around 2,000 rockets fired from Gaza, three rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Thursday but landed in the Mediterranean Sea. They also caused no damage or casualties, the Israeli military said.

A Lebanese security source said the rockets were fired from the Qlaileh region, south of the coastal city of Tyre, in southern Lebanon.

The latest incident in Lebanon did not appear to signal the opening of a new front.

The escalating tensions comes amid a flare-up between Israel and Hamas. At least 119 people were killed in the Strip and eight in Israel, in the most intensive aerial exchanges for years.